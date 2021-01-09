Narrow Escape: Truck crashes into residential building in Kogi



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Residents of a house in Zone 8 area of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, narrowly escaped death on Saturday morning, when a truck fully loaded with coal crashed into their building, and spilled its content.

The impact rudely jolted the people from sleep. The accident happened around 6.00 hours.

Abdullahi Ibrahim, who drove the truck, told Journalists that the accident occurred because of a sudden break failure. He said he discovered the malfunctioning as he tried to slow down, while negotiating a bend at the junction.

Though no life was lost, a man simply identified as a member of a Presidential Task Force, sustained injuries and was said to be receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Residents were seen in groups thanking God for saving their lives.

Some of them expressed worries over the incessant accidents around the area and other parts of the state capital.

They called on truck owners to ensure their vehicles are road worthy before embarking on trips. They also called on relevant government agencies to control reckless driving and ensure only healthy vehicles ply the roads.