WAFU U-17: Lucky Eaglets qualify for final

Saturday, January 16, 2021 11:14 am


Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets

Though they started the competition poorly, losing their first match 0-1 to Cote d’Ivoire, then drawing 1-1 with Ghana, Nigeria’s national under-17 male football team slip to the final of the tournament on Friday.

The Eaglets defeated their Burkina Faso counterparts 1-0 to qualify for the final of the WAFU U-17 tournament in Lome, Togo, a feat which also gave them one of the tickets for the 2021 CAF U-17 AFCON scheduled for Morocco later in the year.

In the closely-contested first semi-final game of the regional tournament, the Golden Eaglets scored through Michael Emmanuel in the 77th minute after several missed chances in the first half.

The News Agency of Nigeria that the Eaglets eventually squeezed into the semi-finals, thanks to Cote d’Ivoire who beat Ghana 3-1 in the last group game, for Nigeria to qualify with just one point and a better goal difference.

The Golden Eaglets who are five-time world champions in this cadre will now face the winners between Cote d’Ivoire and Niger Republic in the final.

