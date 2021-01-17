Marwa at NDLEA: A Well Deserved Appointment

By Babafemi Ojudu

The appointment of Gen Buba Marwa as drug tzar excites me. From hence he will manage the affairs of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement And Administration ( NDLEA )

Marwa, remember him? He was a performing governor of Lagos State. He is deeply passionate about saving our youths and our nation from from the evil effect of illicit drugs. He comes with knowledge. He has done a lot of research on this subject.

Sometime ago I listen to him at a conference of traditional rulers present a paper on the prevalence of drug abuse among our youths. I was on the high table with him representing the Vice President at the event . I couldn’t help commending him for the passion he brought to his presentation.

Accost him , he will reel out more than a hundred different drugs our young ones, house wives and big boys consume and where the prevalence of each is.

He didn’t only come with knowledge , he is an experienced man. A man who will not toy with his image and reputation. Welcome to another tour of duty General.

Watch your back though. This is a dangerous terrain filled with individuals adept at the art of blackmail. If you manage to help this nation stem the prevalent use of drugs by our citizens your name will be written in gold. Praying to Allah for guidance and protection.

