Scam alert: Bank of Industry not recruiting

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 7:23 pm


Bank of Industry

 

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has reacted to advertisements and letters on a purported recruitment exercise by the bank.

In one of the letters sighted, an applicant is asked to submit a copy of his national identity card, copies of academic and professional certificates, among others.

The Bank in a press statement wrote that it wishes to “inform the general public that it is not undertaking recruitment in any form and in any part of the country or overseas.”

The bank added: “Members of the public should be wary of fraudulent advertisements by recruitment agencies.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that BoI is not recruiting now and it has not asked any agency or organization to recruit on its behalf. It also does not demand payment in any form for job placement.

Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with the fraudsters does so at his or her own risk.

The Bank of Industry continues to prioritize its support for MSMEs to stimulate national economic recovery and growth.

Once again, we wish to advise members of the public to be careful of fraudulent recruitment agencies.”

 

