Tony Elumelu Foundation: Sierra Leoneans encouraged to increase participation

Monday, January 25, 2021 12:32 pm


The Elumelu Foundation program in Sierra Leone

By Abubakar Hashim

In a bid to boost the routine low participation from Sierra Leone in its annual Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) program, the new UBA MD in Sierra Leone, Usman Isiaka, who facilitates TEF programs in the country, last Friday at the Brookfields Hotel in Freetown, encouraged an increase in participation of the country. In fact, he wanted the participation of Sierra Leoanean youths in the TEF annual program, to grow up to 500 winners
This year’s program was undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Youths Affairs, in order to bolster youths participation

Established in 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation, is the leading champion of entrepreneurship in Africa. This is through its 100 million dollar fund for the identification , training, mentoring and provision of 5,000 seed capital for 1,000 young African entrepreneurs annually over a period of 10 years. This commenced in 2015.
The overall objective is to minimise poverty, by empowering women and men, through economic growth and job creation

 

 

 

