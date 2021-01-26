Federal Government Harps On Need For Unity, Peace To Reign Among Nigerians

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to always give room for unity and peace to reign at all time especially in the light of the simmering tension in Ondo and (northern regions of) Oyo States.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who gave the advice on Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 in his office in Abuja, implored all Nigerians to exercise restraint and pursue active efforts on how to use the tools of constructive dialogue, good neighbourliness and the primacy of peace-building as ways of dousing anger and resentment that can only lead to anarchy.

In his speech, titled ‘A Time To Put Unity And Peace Above All’, which he personally signed, Aregbesola observed that “The regrettable incidences of heightening ethnic and religious tension in our country are, in part, outcomes of political and economic strains that have persistently defined our land and continue to exacerbate security challenges, making the task of development more traumatic.”

According to him, “Government is keenly aware and genuinely concerned about these complications that, sadly, have been sharpened by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic through the growth of anxieties about issues, life and livelihood in our communities.”

The Minister stated further that, Government is having a holistic look at the challenges and will stop at nothing to bring lasting peace, security and amity to all our communities.

He emphasized that government would not tolerate any act or behaviour capable of jeopardising law and order as well as security of lives and property in any part of the country.

“There will be no tolerance for any act or behaviour capable of jeopardising law and order and security of lives and property in any part of Nigeria,” he said.

“Therefore, as the government is fashioning long term answers to address these problems, it urges citizens to appreciate that self-help and lawlessness cannot offer a path to sustainable solution. It can only lead to greater pain as well as costly human and material losses and disruption of the already difficult task of devising responses that will produce tangible peace and development in the country.”

Aregbesola assured that the Federal Government is moving in quickly to bring state, community, security, traditional institutions, religious organizations and youth groups into a purposeful dialogue that will bring effective resolutions to the problem within constitutional and legal frameworks.

He therefore called on all the citizens in the country to continue to work together as brothers and sisters towards building a peaceful community that will be beneficial to all, irrespective of ethnicity, religion and other forms of differences.