Kano Govt. establishes Gifted academy with 36 slots for 18 Northern states

Kano Govt. establishes Gifted academy with 36 slots for 18 Northern states

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 9:11 am


Ganduje

Kano State Government has established a Gifted Academy that would admit five students from each of the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state and two students each from the 18 Northern States, the state commissioner of education said.

The commissioner, Mr Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, who disclosed this, while presenting Common Entrance Examination forms to the state’s Educational Zonal inspectors, on Monday, in Kano, noted that Gifted Academies hitherto existed only in Jigawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), throughout the Northern states.

He added that the establishment of the academy at Ganduje community, in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, for gifted children, was initiated in Nov. 2020, and will commence academic activities in March 2021.

Sanusi-Kiru said, the state government came up with the initiative to establish the academy after realising that there were a lot of gifted children in all the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

“That is why we decided to bring them together, so that we can encourage them and provide them with all the necessary support. And we are going to have representatives from all the local government areas.

“And also, all the northern states we have planned to give them two slots each. I have discussed this with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, and he has accepted the decision” he said.

He warned that the state government would not condone any form of examination malpractice, during the Common entrance examinations scheduled for Jan. 30.

Sanusi-Kiru said the ministry had also completed all the necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the examinations, with the aim of ensuring zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

“With the emergence of the free and compulsory education policy in the state, the sector has achieved a lot, especially increases in enrollment of students” the commissioner added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    The Sunday Igboho Mystique: His Rise from Obscurity to Reckoning
    1 hour ago

    Photo: Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan house burnt
    1 hour ago

    1,430 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 122,996, says NCDC
    2 hours ago

    Kwara APC crisis deepens as caretaker committee rejects new chairman
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Private Sector Offers Nigerian Government Support Again
    2 hours ago

    Of Switzerland, Nigeria and Delta State
    10 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG threatens to shut NYSC camps as 731 corp members test positive
    11 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG unveils plan to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians in 2 years