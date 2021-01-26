Kano Govt. establishes Gifted academy with 36 slots for 18 Northern states

Kano State Government has established a Gifted Academy that would admit five students from each of the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state and two students each from the 18 Northern States, the state commissioner of education said.

The commissioner, Mr Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, who disclosed this, while presenting Common Entrance Examination forms to the state’s Educational Zonal inspectors, on Monday, in Kano, noted that Gifted Academies hitherto existed only in Jigawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), throughout the Northern states.

He added that the establishment of the academy at Ganduje community, in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, for gifted children, was initiated in Nov. 2020, and will commence academic activities in March 2021.

Sanusi-Kiru said, the state government came up with the initiative to establish the academy after realising that there were a lot of gifted children in all the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

“That is why we decided to bring them together, so that we can encourage them and provide them with all the necessary support. And we are going to have representatives from all the local government areas.

“And also, all the northern states we have planned to give them two slots each. I have discussed this with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, and he has accepted the decision” he said.

He warned that the state government would not condone any form of examination malpractice, during the Common entrance examinations scheduled for Jan. 30.

Sanusi-Kiru said the ministry had also completed all the necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the examinations, with the aim of ensuring zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

“With the emergence of the free and compulsory education policy in the state, the sector has achieved a lot, especially increases in enrollment of students” the commissioner added.