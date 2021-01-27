Judge remands 4 suspected kidnappers in Kogi

Nemesis is on the trail of four suspected kidnappers in Kogi State.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, the State capital on Tuesday remanded Tukur Abdulrahaman, Abubakar Ibrahim aka Aguma, Haruna Adamu and Umar Gambo, who are defendants in two separate suits between the State Security Services in Koton-Karfe Prison and fixed March 2, 2021 for hearing on the matter.

At the Federal High Court Presided over by Justice D.U. Okoruwa, the Judge remanded the accused persons after pleading not guilty to the offences bothering on Terrorism, Hostage taking, Conspiracy, Aiding and Abetting Kidnapping contrary to Section 2 (H), 15, 17 and 18 of Terrorism ( Prevention) ( Amendment) Act 2013.

According to the charges read for the accused persons: Tukur Abdulrahaman 38 and Abubakar Ibrahim 45, all males and Fulani by tribe were accused to have in July, 2020, at Okpella – Okene road, Kidnapped one Shauibu and held him in captivity, under severe torture, leading to his death .

Similarly, the accused persons were also accused of kidnapping ten passengers along Okpella Okene road traveling in a commercial bus and Kidnapped ten passengers and demanded ransome of N16million.

The accused persons were also accused of regularly supplying logistics, foodstuffs and acted as surveillance to Kidnap gang led by Tukur Abdulrahaman.

For Umar Gambo, he was accused for the kidnap of four persons, punishable under section 1(3) cii and punishable under section 2(h) of Terrorism Act 2013.

Gambo, 25, a fulani, was accused to have on 11th September, 2020 at Oguda road along Okene, Kidnap Bose Ibrahim from a commercial bus and three other passengers, held in captivity for four days, until the payment of N250, 000 as ransom and eventual release.

O.Y. Yahaya, Prosecuting Counsel, said having pleaded not guilty by the accused persons, asked for another date to commence trial of the matter asked the court to remand all the defendants in Kabba Correctional centre.

Counsels to the Defendants, S.A. Abbas, O.C. Fasanyin, did not object to the plea by the prosecuting Counsel, counsequently, Justice Okoruwa, adjourned the matter till the 2nd of March, 2021 for hearing on the matter.