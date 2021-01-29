Herdsmen burn cashew farm, shoot farmers in Oyo

Herdsmen versus farmers imbroglio is still festering in Oke-Ogun part of Oyo State

On Wednesday, suspected Fulani herdsmen were reported to have set about 10 acres of cashew farm on fire. It is located near Wakili Fulani village, Kajola Ayete, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the State.

As reported by SaharaReporters, the farm was burnt because the owner, 90-year-old, Chief Oyewole was one of those who had complained about the criminal activities of Fulani herdsmen in the village.

According to reports, seven youths on Wednesday went to the Fulani settlement to inform Wakili, the Fulani leader in the area, about the criminal activities of his children and to invite him to the palace of a traditional region in the town.

However, on getting to the village, Wakili and his men shot four farmers and quickly went to burn the farm close to his settlement.

Confirming the development to SaharaReporters, Chief Saubana Omileke Oyewole, Odomofin of Ayete, said the farm that was destroyed belongs to his elder brother.

He described Wakili as a monster in Ayete, while likening him to the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, whose house and cars were recently burnt by some youths in Igangan and had to flee the community.

The arson attack followed a seven-day ultimatum given by a Yoruba activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho to Fulani herdsmen in the area to leave, blaming them for the spate of kidnappings and killings in the area.