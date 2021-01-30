Ecobank Group Posts N630 billion Revenue in 2020

Ecobank Group Posts N630 billion Revenue in 2020

Saturday, January 30, 2021 6:19 am


 

Ecobank and its MD, Akin win tam

Ecobank Group has recorded a revenue of over N630 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents a 7% growth when compared to N586.9 posted in the corresponding period of 2019. In its unaudited report submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the pan-African bank stated that value of its total assets now stands at N10.2 trillion after a 19% rise.

 The bank also recorded superlative performance in other key financial indices despite the harsh operating environment. Summary of the report showed that Deposits from customers went up 23% to N7.3 trillion; Total equity up 17% to N805.1 billion; while Loans and advances to customers grew by 9% to N3.7 trillion.

 However, despite the bank’s good showing in deposits from customers and revenue, profits was impacted by the provisioning for goodwill for the acquisition of Oceanic Bank in 2011. Consequently, the bank ended with profit after tax of N35.9 billion, while profit before tax and goodwill impairment closed at N126.4 billion.

The Ecobank Group had stated that it is optimistic that with clean book aftermath of the full provisioning for Oceanic Bank, it will improve on its profitability in 2021 and other years ahead.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 27 deaths in one day
    3 hours ago

    NNPC Pledges Support for $3.6bn Brass Methanol Plant
    3 hours ago

    51 Years Of Conquests By Rangers International Of Enugu
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Volatile Politics and the APC Report on True Federalism
    12 hours ago

    Buhari departs Abuja to participate in APC Registration exercise in Daura
    12 hours ago

    Herdsmen burn cashew farm, shoot farmers in Oyo
    12 hours ago

    2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello confuses supporters
    13 hours ago

    Edo activates ‘No work, No Pay’ policy against striking teachers