Ogun Police arrest 3 cultists for issuing death threats

Ogun Police arrest 3 cultists for issuing death threats

Sunday, January 31, 2021 1:00 pm


The cultists

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Three members of Eiye confraternity have been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for threatening to kill one Teslim Lateef if he refused to be initiated into their group.

The suspects; Olajide Shittu m’ 32yrs, Emmanuel Fidelis m’ 29yrs and Sunkanmi Ifelodun m’ 39yrs were arrested following a report lodged at Ajuwon police station by Teslim Lateef who reported that the three suspects have been threatening to kill him for quite some time now over his refusal to be initiated into Eiye confraternity despite their persistent appeal to him.

He stated further that they promised to eliminate him since he has known them to be members of the Eiye Confraternity so that he will not expose them.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ajuwon division SP Andrew Akinseye who has been monitoring the suspects led his men to their hideout where they were apprehended.

They have all confessed being members of Eiye cult group and that they were trying to recruit more members into their fold.

The commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP also warned cultists in the state to make use of the opportunity given to them by the command to renounce their membership of those evil groups before the long arm of the law caught up with them.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Why I dumped PDP for APC- Friday Makama
    2 hours ago

    Did Bode Thomas bark to death? Verdict by Majekodunmi, his doctor
    3 hours ago

    LIRS Extends Deadline For Filing of Annual Returns to February 14, 2021
    3 hours ago

    Your 2020 rating fictitious! Nigeria tells Transparency International
    4 hours ago

    Aliko Dangote’s costly libido mess
    5 hours ago

    What is Igbohoism?
    14 hours ago

    Buhari: We’ll implement 2021 budget with transparency, openness
    14 hours ago

    Buhari revalidates APC membership, challenges party’s leadership on registration