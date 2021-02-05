Suspected herdsmen set school on fire in Kogi

Friday, February 5, 2021 8:06 am


Governor Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The menace of herdsmen criminality has taken a deep bite on the education sector in Kogi State. On Tuesday a band of suspected herders invaded a secondary school in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area and razed it down

The arsonists reportedly arrived the premises of Government Secondary School Iluke shortly after closing hour and set it on fire.

The school located in Aghara in the outskirts of Iluke is said to share borders with a Fulani settlement.

A source in the community told The News on phone that a little fire was first noticed and put off in a section of the school in the morning. The source said they were shocked when around 4 pm, a bigger fire was seen consuming a major block in the school..

The flame of the burning school was said to have attracted the attention of the youths who mobilized to the scene.

All efforts to put out the flame was not successful as many of the classrooms were already razed down.

The youths were however able to apprehend a Fulani herdsman in the school. The suspect was handed to the vigilante in the community for onward transfer to the police.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Edeh when contacted said no suspect has been handed over to the State Headquarters of the Command yet.

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole in a message expressed concern on the incident and promised to visit the area to assess the level of damage.

