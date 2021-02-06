War Commander to troops: Sustain ongoing offensive against Boko Haram

The Theatre Commander (TC) of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has urged Nigerian troops to sustain the military offensive against Boko Haram fighters, in the North East.

This is coming after troops eliminated no fewer than 52 Boko Haram terrorists in a the week-long operation codenamed, “TURA TAKAI BANGO.”

Maj. Gen. Yahaya made the call during his operational tour of military formations to commend troops fighting in Bama axis, Pulka thrusting into deep BHTs/ISWAP camps and enclaves in Sambisa Forest.

In recent weeks, the troops crushed terrorists who attempted to invade Gamboru Ngala. They also stormed ‘Timbuktu Triangle’, a notorious enclave of Boko Haram in the heart of Sambisa Forest.

PRNigeria gathered that while the troops killed 52 Boko Haram fighters including some of their commanders, six soldiers lost their lives from suicide bomb attacks and land mine explosion.

While commending the troops for their professionalism, competence and dedication to duty, the Theatre Commander charged them to remain courageous, committed and more determined to clear the remnant terrorists in the general area of the Sambisa forest.

General Yahaya said: “You must imbibe the right attitude as professional soldiers, you must not give room for laxity and assumptions. When you see the terrorists, deal decisively with them; pursue them and don’t spare their lives.”

Gen. Yahaya also commended the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) involved in some of the operations. He urged them to remain resilient and be professional at all times.

The Theatre Commander was received and briefed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Major General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim, who told him that the troops are in high spirits to sustain the fight against terrorists.

Maj. Gen. Faruq Yahaya also paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Umar Kyari Umar El-Kanemi to appreciate the support and cooperation of the emirate with the troops in the general area.

The Theatre Commander was accompanied on the operational tours by the Theatre Logistics Component Commander (TLCC), Major General PI Eze; Commander 37 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General M. Bashir; Colonel GE Archibong and other Principal Staff Officers from Headquarters, Theatre.