Mother of kidnapped councillorship aspirant dies of shock, son also feared dead

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The mother of Hanson Chukwu, the kidnapped Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, councillorship aspirant in Rundele, Emohua Local government Area of Rivers State is dead.

Mrs Chukwu had gone into coma when the news her son’s abduction was broken to her.

Elder brother of Hanson, Friday broke the sad news on to TheNews during a telephone conversation on Monday.

He said the family is faced with a double tragedy as his younger Hanson who was kidnapped on Monday January 25 may have also been killed.

According to him, Mrs Chukwu died on Sunday February 7, as a result of the emotional trauma from the sudden disappearance of her beloved son.

Hanson a, PDP councillorship aspirant for ward 7 Rundele was reportedly picked up by members of the disbanded OSPAC vigilante group in Rundele, Emohua Local Government Area on January 25 and has since been missing. Chuku was a student of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. Unconfirmed reports indicated that a girl who witnessed his abduction by the suspected OSPAC operatives has also gone missing. The State Police Command is yet to speak on the matter. Meanwhile, friends and family members of Hanson are insisting that their son was kidnapped by officials of Rundele OSPAC. Also women from Chukwu’s clan in Rundele community had also protested the kidnap of Hanson who they described as outspoken. They accused Rundele OSPAC security of masterminding the killing of their son. Tennyson Wokeh, a youth leader accused Rundele OSPAC officials of killing his brother just because of their oil bunkering business which Hanson always spoke against. Earlier, the Rundele community have cried out the kidnap of their councillorship aspirant and outspoken son. He was has kidnapped by unknown gunmen when he went out from his house and every attempt to call his line is abortive. Before the kidnap, Chukwu has been an outspoken young man who speaks tough in favour of his community. He has been vocal condemning illegal refinery (bunkering) in his community, confronted big oil theft business guru in his community, where he accused some of the community chiefs of being responsible for the Continous fire accidents lavishing their community farm, the black sooth, others, impeding the economic growth in the community. It was learnt that Hanson Chukwu was allegedly threatened by OSPAC (Security outfit) in his community before his kidnap.