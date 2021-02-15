Gunmen kill police Inspector, steal his gun in Delta

Richard Elesho

A gang of unidentified gunmen said to be terrorising Ughelli and environs in the past few weeks struck again on Sunday.

This time, they defiled a holy sanctuary in the town, where they left the corpse of a Police Inspector who was on escort duty to the church as evidence of their visit. They escaped with the victims rifle as worshipers were thrown into disarray.

The incident happened at the premises of a popular Pentecostal church located along Oviri-Ogor road in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

According to security sources, the late Police Inspector identified as Mr. Ninyel Nwangwang was attached to the PMF 31, Ogwashi-Uku and was on escort duty to the church when he was killed.

Though the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bright Edafe said he was not aware of the incident when contacted earlier, the police source who confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the policeman was confirmed dead at the Central Hospital, Ughelli where he was rushed to for medical attention.

Newsexpress reports that a worshiper at the church, Mr. Emmanuel Ebitimi said the victim had accompanied a female guest to the church and was outside the church building within the premises when the gunmen struck.

According to the worshiper, “The armed men came to the church premises and shot at the police officer thrice after which his service rifle was taken away. “He was immediately rushed to Central Hospital Ughelli, where he was confirmed dead.”