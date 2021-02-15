Insecurity: Coalition demands end to herdsmen attacks in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies (OGCCS) has kicked against extra judicial killings and invasion of villages, private properties and attack on innocent citizens of the state by suspected killer-Herdsmen.

OGCCS is the umbrella body for all Civil Society and Non-Governmental organizations in Ogun State.

The Coalition in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by the state Chairman, Comrade Yinka Folarin and Ag. secretary Comrade Olaonipekun Bisi, said after examining the recent degrading state of security in the State, there is an urgent need to address the ugly situation.

“Whereas the primary objective of Government is supposed to be the protection, security and well-being of its citizens, the people can no longer sleep and it appeared the existing security apparatus is overwhelmed.

“The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies must be reawakened to their constitutional responsibilities and the government across the Federal, State and local appeared to be insensitive to the plight of the masses.

The Coalition demanded that a full-fledged holistic investigation be conducted into the numerous attack and extrajudicial killings of farmers and the people of Yewa North, Imeko Afon and Ogun State in general. The group made other demands:

“That the Ogun State Police Command must fish out and bring to justice killers of the two farmers and innocent citizens gruesomely murdered on Thursday 11th February 2021 somewhere in Iwoye- Ketu in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State

“That the Nigeria Police Force fortifies Yewa North and other parts of Ogun West with the maximum deployment of its officers to smoke out criminal elements frustrating the peace in the communities

“That the Ogun State Government as a matter of urgency should prioritize and pay maximum attention to the Security of lives and properties of the people, fast track operational machinery of Amotekun Corps across the state to compliment the efforts of other Security agencies

“That the existing State grassroot security outfit; Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps SO-SAFE CORPS should be equipped for improved performance and to complement the efforts of other security agencies

“That the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Inspector General of Police should avert further killings of innocent citizens by marauding criminal herdsmen across Ogun State and protect the human rights of the citizens before the situation degenerates to anarchy

“That the State Coalition calls on all critical stakeholders, ethnic groups, faith-based organizations, trade unions and individuals to support the fight against any act of terrorism in any part of the state and provide relevant information and give support to security agencies

“The Coalition condemns the invasion and intrusion into the private property of the Nobel Laurette Professor Wole Soyinka by suspected criminal herdsmen and we demand that a holistic investigation should be conducted and perpetrators be brought to book

“That the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command be reawakened to its responsibilities, uphold and communicate the truth to the citizens and policy actors