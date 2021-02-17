Amotekun: Ogun students ask Gov. Abiodun to change recruitment method

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have advised Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to change the method of recruiting personnel into the State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun corps.

The students’ bodies gave the advice in a statement, jointly signed by the Chairman of NANS, Comrade Damilola Kehinde Simeon and National President of NAOSS, Comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi in Abuja Today.

The State Government had last week announced commencement of recruitment of personnel into the Amotekun.

The government urged those who are interested in joining the corps to register on the State job portal: http://jobs.ogunstate.gov.ng/job/ogun-state-security-network-agency-amotekun-corps-878 or submit two(2) copies of the downloaded form at the Office of the Commander, Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps).

The government also directed applicants to visit the Office of the Commander, Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps), Former Ministry of Works, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta to pick up the application form.

But, the students bodies expressed the view that the recruitment process should not be done online as majority of the applicants do not have access to internet facilities.

They also noted that the recruitment method may deprive qualified candidates who are genuinely interested in the corps from enrolling.

“We want to advise the State government to change the method of recruiting personnel into the Amotekun corps. Asking applicants to register online will deprive some people, especially illiterates from the opportunity of serving their State.

“We believe that people with grassroots knowledge and security inclined should be given top priority in the recruitment exercise.