Buhari appoints new bosses for Civil Defence, Correctional Service

Thursday, February 18, 2021 5:37 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of new substantive heads for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.

In a statement Mohammed Manga, Director, Press and Public Relations, Minister of Interior, indicated that President Buhari approves the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of NSCDC.

He will take over from Hilary Kelechi Madu who has been acting as the CG of NCDC, following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu in January.

According to the statement, Audi emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.

Also, the President has nominated Haliru Nababa as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

If he is confirmed by the Senate, Nababa will take over from John Mrabure who has been acting as the Comptroller General of Prisons, following the retirement of Ja’afaru Ahmed in January.

