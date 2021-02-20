LG security task force nabs member of kidnap gang in Kogi

Saturday, February 20, 2021 9:53 am


File Photo: some gunmen

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Security operatives have arrested a member of kidnap gang terrorising the people of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Four members of the gang who were confronted by security operatives during kidnap attempt however, escaped with bullet wounds.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman on Media and Publicity, Mr. Toba Abraham in a press statement issued on Friday stated the feat was achieved through the support of the Chairman , Pius Kolawole.

According to him, the gang of notorious armed bandits  had attempted to kidnap  some people along Oke-Ere road of Yagba West, but one of the victims escaped and alerted the Special  security Task force  of the LGA.

“With prompt response from the security squad who were on regular patrol, they were able to arrest one of the gang members while the other five members escaped with gun bullets.

Locally made guns and life ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Recall that the Chairman recently constituted a ‘Special Security Task force’ with the mandate to flush out all  criminals and bandits from Yagba West as herdsmen crisis, armed robbery and kidnappings across the country worsens.

