NGO to empower 200,000 traders, artisans in Lagos

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

No fewer than 200,000 market woman, artisans, and youths interested in entrepreneurship are to benefit from Aviary Association Worldwide grants.

The association in partnership with some International Non Governmental Organizations, NGOs said the it is worried about the unexpected pandemic which has inched on the world’s economy and then thought it wise to assist the government to ease the people off unnecessary stress.

President of the Akete Chapter of the Association, Mr Micheal Ekundayo said the aim of the launching of Financial Empowerment Scheme and Sustainable Development Goal which was held at Ikeja Local Government was to support the government to create a better environment for the people.

He said most market women don’t live within their income. Many take loan which they start paying back a week after receiving the loan and mostly they pay above their income and within six weeks their market is down and they have nothing left, therefore the association have decided to categorise the fund in three groups of #20,000,#30,000 and #50,000 for each person based on their market value.

He also hinted that the empowerment scheme which was sponsored by International Partners would be disbursed by the local government to the beneficiaries with their means of identification and there will be awareness once its about to start

“We are looking at over 200,000 petty traders, artisans and entrepreneur youths in Ikeja. The grants will follow a due process because it is been sponsored by our International partners NGOs

“The disbursement will be done through Ikeja Local Government and beneficiaries will provide their means of Identification.”

The Vice Chairman of Ikeja LG Hon Musibau Yomi Mayungbe said though no one expected the pandemic, government has done more than much to ease the people of stress and to make live meaningful for them.

He however thanked Aviary Association World Wide for the thoughtful initiative