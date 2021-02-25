We sell stolen ‘Okada’ for N25,000 each – Robbery suspects



Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Members of a five-man robbery gang whose places of birth cut across four states of the federation are cooling off with law enforcement agents in Okene, Kogi State. They were nabbed on Wednesday by a combined team of policemen and vigilantes, during an operation in which they almost snatched a motorbike aka Okada from its owner.

The men of the underworld were dentified as; ThankGod from Kaduna State, Bello from Edo State, Abdullahi Musa from Gombe State, Zahamarudeen AKA (Yellow) from Zamfara State, and Mr. Solomon from Edo State. They met their waterloo in Ebogogo Community in Adavi Local Government area of the state.

They confessed that their operational hideout is along Auchi road and that they have been responsible for motorcycle snatching in the entire Kogi Central axis.

They explained how they usually lure their unsuspecting Okada rider-victims to the road before traumatising them. They also disclosed that they resell each stolen Okada for between N25,000 to N30,000.

The gang leader, Mr. ThankGod while fielding questions from journalists when they were being paraded by the security agencies with the Adavi Local Government Chairman Joseph Omuya present, said ”We have been in this motorcycle snatching business for a long time.

”Since the economy is not friendly, we have to survive. We normally use tricks on Okada riders to snatch their bike.

“Each bike we steal is usually sold between N25,000 to N30,000 depending on how urgent we needed money. Whenever we sell the bike stolen from our victim, we share the money among our selves”.

Addressing journalists on efforts to comb the hide out of robbers and kidnappers in the Local Government, Omuya warned that the Local Government will not be a safe haven for criminal elements in the state.

Items recovered from the suspects include; three motorcycles, locally made guns, speaker and generator set.