Jangebe schoolgirls: Police coordinate rescue operation, deploy 2 surveillance helicopters

Jangebe schoolgirls: Police coordinate rescue operation, deploy 2 surveillance helicopters

Friday, February 26, 2021 11:46 pm


Mohammed Adamu

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have commenced a coordinated search and rescue operation, involving the deployment of both ground and aerial assets, aimed at locating and rescuing the students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State abducted in the early hours of Friday.

Spokesperson for Nigeria Police, Frank Mba said to ensure the success of the ongoing operation, the Inspector-General of Police, has ordered the immediate deployment of two operational surveillance helicopters to Zamfara State.

This, he said,  is in addition to the personnel of Operation Puff Adder II earlier deployed to the State to support efforts by the Command to combat banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes.

“The IGP, while condemning the barbaric and callous abduction of the innocent female students, has assured that the Police and other security forces will not relent until the abducted students are successfully rescued and reunited with their families.

“The joint rescue operation is being carried out by the Police, the Military and other members of the law enforcement community with support from the State Government and other Stakeholders,” Mba said.

“The IGP has called for calm and enjoins members of the public, particularly the people of Zamfara State, not to hesitate in availing the Police and the law enforcement community with useful information that can assist in the rescue of the abducted school girls,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Police hunt for kidnappers of 2 residents of Abuja suburb
    1 hour ago

    UN Chief ‘strongly’ condemns abduction of Zamfara schoolgirls
    1 hour ago

    Police free abducted Bayelsa civil servant, arrest 2 kidnappers
    2 hours ago

    Abduction: Zamfara Govt closes all boarding schools
    2 hours ago

    Khashoggi: U.S. imposes visa ban on 76 Saudis
    4 hours ago

    Zamfara schoolgirls: Buhari sends strong message to bandits, warns governors against ransom payment
    5 hours ago

    Lagos to lay 4th Mainland Bridge foundation before end of 2021 – Sanwo-Olu
    5 hours ago

    WHO: COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa has gathered steam