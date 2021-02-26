Just In: Gunmen abduct about 300 girls from Zamfara secondary school

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Bandits have abducted nearly 300 girls from a secondary school in Zamfara State, according to the BBC Hausa service.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the school and kidnapped the students around 1 am on Friday morning.

According to the radio station, the attack occurred at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the State

The radio station quoted a teacher in the school as confirming that about 300 students were kidnapped from the school.

Details later