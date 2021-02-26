Just In: Gunmen abduct about 300 girls from Zamfara secondary school

Just In: Gunmen abduct about 300 girls from Zamfara secondary school

Friday, February 26, 2021 8:45 am


File Photo: some gunmen

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Bandits have abducted nearly 300 girls from a secondary school in Zamfara State, according to the BBC Hausa service.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the school and kidnapped the students around 1 am on Friday morning.

According to the radio station, the attack occurred at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the State

The radio station quoted a teacher in the school as confirming that about 300 students were kidnapped from the school.

Details later

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Zee World, Africa and the Globalisation of Culture
    4 hours ago

    Makinde commissions Awotan Landfill, unveils Clean and Green Waste Trucks
    4 hours ago

    Lessons from China
    12 hours ago

    My $1.9b in Minnesota Bank
    13 hours ago

    Our solar power initiative a game changer-Osinbajo
    15 hours ago

    We sell stolen ‘Okada’ for N25,000 each – Robbery suspects
    21 hours ago

    This On-going Weaponisation of Fear
    21 hours ago

    Eastside Berlin: Promoting Afro-cosmopolitan culture