The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) has intercepted a trailer loaded with repackaged milk product allegedly salvaged from a recent fire incident.

The KSCPC Managing Director, Dr Baffa Dan’Agundi, made the disclosure in Kano on Monday in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the council, Mr Nabilu Kofar-Na’isa.

Dan’Agundi said the product, seized on Sunday, was discovered to have been repackaged and on its way back into the market.

He said the council made the seizure to safeguard public health.

Dan-Agundi disclosed that another vehicle conveying fake drugs into the state was also intercepted by officials of the council in Wappa area of Fagge Local Government.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the drugs are mostly sexual enhancement drugs without NAFDAC registration number,” he said.

According to him, the interception of the two vehicles followed intelligence information from some patriotic citizens.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the council to rid the state of all forms of fake, expired and unwholesome products.

“Our doors are always open for people to report any bad egg in the society and we assure you of a reward package and identity protection,” he said.

Dan-Agundi called on the people of the state not to relent in reporting persons suspected to be involved in illegal businesses, so as to checkmate their activities.