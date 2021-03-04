Alleged N26b PHCN benefit scam: Court grants insurance broker N300m bail

Alleged N26b PHCN benefit scam: Court grants insurance broker N300m bail

Thursday, March 4, 2021 8:48 pm


Justice S. C. Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Apo, Abuja on Thursday, May 4, 2021 granted bail to Abiodun Waheed Hassan and his company, Bestworth Insurance Brokers Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Hassan and his company, Bestworth Insurance Brokers Limited, on a five count charge of criminal breach of trust in relation to the payment of Twenty-six Billion Naira (N26bn) outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN.

Counsel for the defendants had in a motion filed before the Court, urged the court to admit the first defendant to bail on liberal terms pending the determination of the charges instituted against him.

But prosecution counsel, Benjamin Manji, prayed the court to refuse bail. He argued that the offence for which the defendant is charge, has become pervasive among public officers, and was giving the country a bad image.

Justice Oriji however granted bail to the first defendant in the sum of N300,000,000 and three sureties, one of whom must be a permanent secretary, another a director and the third, a responsible Nigerian living in Abuja

The judge adjourned the matter till May 10, 12 and 13, 2021, for trial.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    Yahoo boy Wusu Opeyemi jailed, 9 others arrested in Ibadan
    42 mins ago

    Covid-19: Edo records 5 new deaths, worries over rising fatalities
    1 hour ago

    House of Reps. member, Yuguda Hassan Kila, dies in Abuja
    1 hour ago

    N6bn Ogoni water projects: MOSOP commends Buhari
    2 hours ago

    Benue Govt places N5m bounty on killers of Dr Suswam
    6 hours ago

    Lai Mohammed: Sadiq Daba, an iconic thespian, giant of his time
    6 hours ago

    Ogun one year Covid-19 story
    7 hours ago

    Why Ogun Assembly Removed Deputy Speaker