Just In: Buhari, Osinbajo to take COVID-19 vaccine publicly next Saturday

Just In: Buhari, Osinbajo to take COVID-19 vaccine publicly next Saturday

Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:44 pm


President Buhari and VP Osinbajo

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other strategic leaders will take the   the COVID-19 vaccine publicly on Saturday, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has revealed.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, Executive Secretary, NPHCDA,  Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said this will be after the launch the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja

He said the vaccine will be administered to the President and the Vice President and strategic leaders, to show the public that it is safe.

However, frontline health workers in Nigeria would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine first.

“On Saturday, the plan is to Vaccinate Mr. President and the Vice President and strategic leaders, to demonstrate vaccine safety to the public,” he said.

Faisal added that there are requirements and obligations that States must to fulfill before  COVID vaccines would be released to them.

This, he said include demonstration that they have taken steps to ensure proper storage and security of the vaccines.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    What’s in an award?
    25 mins ago

    Osinbajo to Pentecostal Fellowship: We are purveyors of justice, voices of peace
    2 hours ago

    Obaseki commends promoters of 1000- hectare agro processing complex in Edo
    3 hours ago

    PFN confers ‘Defender of Faith’ award on Osinbajo
    3 hours ago

    Terkura’s murder: Assassins wrote Suswam family a week ago – Report
    4 hours ago

    Food blockade: I have spoken to Sunday Igboho, Yahaya Bello assures traders
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths near 2,000 mark
    4 hours ago

    Labour issues strike notice in Ekiti over sack of 21 workers employed by Fayose administration