Just In: Buhari, Osinbajo to take COVID-19 vaccine publicly next Saturday

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other strategic leaders will take the the COVID-19 vaccine publicly on Saturday, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has revealed.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, Executive Secretary, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said this will be after the launch the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja

He said the vaccine will be administered to the President and the Vice President and strategic leaders, to show the public that it is safe.

However, frontline health workers in Nigeria would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine first.

“On Saturday, the plan is to Vaccinate Mr. President and the Vice President and strategic leaders, to demonstrate vaccine safety to the public,” he said.

Faisal added that there are requirements and obligations that States must to fulfill before COVID vaccines would be released to them.

This, he said include demonstration that they have taken steps to ensure proper storage and security of the vaccines.