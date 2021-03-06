Buhari, Osinbajo receive COVID-19 vaccination on live TV

Buhari, Osinbajo receive COVID-19 vaccination on live TV

Saturday, March 6, 2021 12:42 pm


VP Osinbajo also receives the vaccination

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, at the State House, Abuja received vaccination for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The president’s personal physician, Dr Suhayb Rafidadi, administered the vaccine at about 11.52 am, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

The vice-president was also vaccinated by his personal physician immediately after the president received his dose.

The president, who is the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19, also received his COVID-19 vaccination card.

a similar card was presented to the vice-president by officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, who supervised the exercise.

Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, delivered under the international Covax scheme.

More photos:

