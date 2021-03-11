Police confirm abduction of 2 students, 1 staff in Edo school

Police confirm abduction of 2 students, 1 staff in Edo school

Thursday, March 11, 2021 4:28 pm


National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo State

By Nehru Odeh

Gunmen on Wednesday night abducted some students and staff of the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontongs said three persons were kidnapped when the gunmen stormed the institute amid gunshots and that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

“It is true, there was kidnapping, and the police are on the trail of the kidnappers. “Three persons were kidnapped, one is a staff while the other two are students,” he added.

This latest development has heightened tension in the area, with parents and guardians anxious about the whereabouts and safety of their children and wards.

