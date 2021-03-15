Ogoni cleanup: Sen. Abe hails Buhari, Minister over new HYPREP Board

…Urges Ogonis to close ranks, support HYPREP

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former Rivers South-East Senatorial district senator, Magnus Ngei Abe has congratulated the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Muhammad Mahmood, over newly inaugurated Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Abe also congratulated Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, and all members of the governing council and board of trustees on their well-deserved appointments.

Abe, in a statement by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson described the Minister of Environment as a true Nigerian patriot, and a friend of Ogoni with a heart of gold.

He pointed out that what is happening in HYPREP now is a clear testimony of what can happen in Nigeria when public officials elevate the good of the society above personal and other considerations.

According to him, by appointing a crop of competent Ogonis into the governing structures and elevating an Ogoni son to Chair the Board of Trustees, the Minister of Environment has demonstrated that he has nothing to hide and no other motive than the success of the clean-up project.

Abe said: “It is now our responsibility as Ogoni people to downplay our differences, and give full support to this unique project.

“I urge the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), to put its house in order and immediately step up to claim its seat on the governing council without delay.

“History will hold us all in contempt if we fail to take advantage of this great opportunity secured for our people by the sacrifices of the Ogoni martyrs.

“I urge the Minister of Environment to consider competent and qualified Ogoni sons and daughters in the search for a Project Coordinator in other to improve and synergize with the community in the actual implementation of the project.”

Senator Abe thanked President Buhari for the restructuring of HYPREP and for his unflinching commitment to the success of the Ogoni clean-up project.

“Mr. President has done well by responding to the public outcry over the slow and unsatisfactory pace of the clean-up exercise”.

Abe further said: “Our common commitment should be to ensure that at the end of the clean-up, Ogoni will be transformed environmentally and economically into a more prosperous and Peaceful community.

“This will be a befitting legacy of the Ogoni struggle that we can proudly bequeath to future generations.

“Let us join hands and work together to ensure that the Ogoni clean-up becomes a success story and an inspiration to other impacted communities in the Niger Delta”.