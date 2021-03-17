Money Laundering charge: Court adjourns till 24 March for Ikuforiji, aide to enter defence

Money Laundering charge: Court adjourns till 24 March for Ikuforiji, aide to enter defence

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 3:37 pm


Adeyemi Ikuforiji

By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria today adjourned till 24th of March,2021 for the former speaker of Lagos State House of assembly Adeyemi Ikuforiji and his aide Oyebode Atoyebi to enter their defence,after the EFCC had called two witnesses and close his case.

The second prosecution witness, former clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly,Mr Adewale Taiwo Olatunji, while being led in evidence by the prosecutor Ekene Iheanacho identified the cash register of the house,  thereafter, while being cross examined by the speaker’s counsel Barrister Dele Adesina, SAN, Mr Olatunji told the court that the Lagos State House of Assembly and the state Secretariat Alausa Ikeja are within the same vicinity and as Chief accounting officer of the house among his duties is to coordinate and liase with the executive as well as the staff of the house.

Thereafter, Iheanacho closed his case, Mr Adesina then told the court that the defence would study the situation to determine either to enter defence or file a no case submission.

However, the presiding Judge, Mohammed Liman adjourned till 24th of March,2021 for the speaker and his aide to enter their defence

The former speaker and his aide were first arraigned on 1 March, 2012 before Justice Okechukwu Okeke on a 20-count of misappropriation of funds and money laundering. The charges were later increased from 20  to 54.

