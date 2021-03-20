Military cannot stoop low to spy on Sunday Ighoho – DHQ

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says the Military cannot stoop so low to such extent to “spy” on one individual, as wildly and loosely alleged by the acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, stated this in a statement in response to reports that military personnel who were spying on the residence of Igboho were apprehended.

Onyeuko said that it was alleged in a viral video that “soldiers” were seen being accused of having been sent by the Government to do a ‘survey’ of Sunday Igboho’s Soka residence in Ibadan.

According to him, the self acclaimed ‘Yoruba activist’ also alleged that the action of the so-called “soldiers” was orchestrated by the Federal Government as a result of comments he made alleging that Yorubas are no longer a part of Nigeria.

“While the Defence Headquarters has no interest dragging or joining issues with Sunday Adeyemo or his associates, it is pertinent to clear the air and address these allegations squarely.

“For the records, it should be noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, are highly professional in the discharge of their duties, with well-defined roles, responsibilities and duties in its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of the Nigerian Nation.

“As such, the Military cannot stoop so low to such extent to “spy” on one individual, as wildly and loosely alleged.

“Secondly, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a highly disciplined and professional organisation with extant laws and regulations which guide the actions of its personnel in the conduct of their duties.

“As such, it is practically impossible for military personnel on official duty to conduct themselves in such manner as alleged by Adeyemo and his cohorts,” he said.

Onyeuko said that preliminary investigation had so far revealed that one of the alleged “soldiers” was a serial impersonator.

He added that credible eye witnesses and sources had also revealed that some associates of Igboho went in pursuit of some individuals when the motorbike conveying the impersonator and one Nigerian Air Force personnel ran into them.

According to him, the duo were immediately apprehended and taken to the said “IGBOHO House” at Soka before Ibadan toll gate where they were branded as spies.

“Furthermore, investigations are currently underway by Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army to unravel the actual circumstances which played out on the day.

“The Defence Headquarters hereby warns individuals and groups to desist from disparaging the enviable reputation of the Nigerian Military by dragging it into its petty issues to gain political mileage.

“Such actions will not be condoned in the future,” he said.