APC appoints Bankole, Dogara into 61-member contact, strategy committee

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)has appointed two former Speakers of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara into its 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee for the party announced on Monday

Dogara defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020, while Bankole defected from Action Democratic Party (ADP) on March 12.

This is contained in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoehede, National Secretary of APC CECPC on Monday in Abuja.

Akpanudoehede said the constitution of the committee was part of efforts by the CECPC to rebuild and reposition the party ahead of 2023 general election.

He added that the committee would be inaugurated by Gov. Mai Mala-Buni, Chairman CECPC on March 23, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said members of the committee which has Gov. Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa as chairman included Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

According to him, Dr Ikechi Emenike will serve as secretary of the committee which also has Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as members.

He added that Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State would also serve as members of the committee among others.