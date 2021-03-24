Kogi: Miyetti Allah members promise to remain peaceful

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Kogi state chapter has resolved to remain peaceful, law abiding and lend their support to growth of the State.

The Kogi State secretary of MACBAN, Mallam Adamu Abubakar made this known to newsmen after the executives members of MACBAN and the Fulani leaders in Lokoja local government council and it’s environs held meeting with the Chairman of the local government council, Alhaji Dansabe Muhammed.

He expressed profound gratitude to the state governor Yahaya Bello whom he described as a lover of fulani herders in the state.

He said making such statement has become necessary because governor Bello stands tall among equal for his special friendly posture to the fullani herders when other governors are rejecting them.

The secretary also appealed to the chairman to emulate Bello support to fullani herders by collaborating with them as citizens of his local government.

“The Fullani elders should be considered in your empowerment programs, scholarship scheme and motorcycle to ease our movement and also an appointment into your cabinet

“We the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Kogi state chapter have resolved to remain peaceful, law abiding to the constituted authority and lend our support to the governor of kogi state

The chairman while reacting directed the state chairman of MACBAN to write to put up a letter and provide one person that is honest for appointment as Special Adviser to the chairman on herders farmers relations and promised to involved herders in his administration.

Dansebe also called on herders to live peacefully and prevent their cattles from destroying people’s farms and always be free to carry out their legal business in the state.