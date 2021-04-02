Albino Foundation seeks financial support for members battling skin cancer

Friday, April 2, 2021 7:48 am


Two members of Ogun Albino Foundation in need of funds to treat skin cancer

By Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Ogun state chapter of Albino foundation is seeking financial support  of N10million from governments at all levels, corporate organization and individuals to pay medical bills of members due for cancer surgery in Abuja.

This was made known by the state coordinator of the foundation, Peace Oniere.

She was narrating the Association’s challenge and grief of losing members to the dreaded cancer disease.

She also lamented  the negligence of the government over the welfare of people suffering from Albinism in the nation.

She further narrated efforts made by the association and clarified the misconception and cultural taboos surrounding  Albinism in the nation at large.

She urged the Government at all levels to have a budget for Albinism as it is done in other countries.

For donations to the association, the account details are: 2190090773 UBA, Albino welfare Association.

