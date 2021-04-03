Yinka Odumakin recovered from COVID-19 a week before his death – Wife

Yinka Odumakin, the publicity secretary of Afenifere and a political activist who died on Saturday morning had recovered from COVID-19 about a week before he passed on, his wife, Oke-Odumakin has said.

Okei- Odumakin said this while confirming the death of her husband in a statement issued in Lagos.

Okei-Odumakin who is also the President of Women Arise however said her husband was being treated for respiratory issues before he finally succumbed to death.

She said “The sad event happened on Saturday morning at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate.”

She urged all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which her husband dedicated his life.

She said that burial arrangements would be made public in due course.