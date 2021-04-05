How youths stopped ‘anti- Buhari campaigners’ in Kogi – Commissioner

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government has commended youths who it claimed apprehended anti President Muhammadu Buhari campaigners imported into the State to spread sentiments against the President.

The commendation was given on Monday in a statement by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo.

Fanwo said the vigilant youths crush the ‘imported and sponsored youths who came to the State to campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari.’

“The sponsored youths congregated at Benue State from where they moved to Kogi State and began to paint walls as well as display anti-Buhari posters that were printed in a South South State.

“The Kogi youths who are ardent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari apprehended the sponsored hoodlums and handed them to law enforcement agents for possible prosecution for violating the Environmental Laws of Kogi State and disturbing the peace of the people.

Fanwo noted that the fanatical following of President Buhari by Kogi people is borne out of their faith in his integrity and quality leadership.

“Kogi is PMB and PMB is Kogi. The Kogi State Government hereby sounds a note of warning to all agents of destabilization to steer clear of our state in their bid to play divisive, destructive, destabilizing and debilitating politics. Kogi is focused on development and commitment to improving the living standards of the people.

“For us, President Muhammadu Buhari is more than a national leader. He represents an ideology that protects the poor and the weak, an ideology of transparency and accountability, an ideology of security and stability. These are the unfailing strings that bind us with Mr President.

The Commissioner urged Nigerians of all walks of life to continue to give their unalloyed iron-cast support to the President.