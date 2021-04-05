Police kill bandit’s kingpin in Zamfara

Monday, April 5, 2021 11:03 pm


File: The police on duty: Police neutralise bandits in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara says it has neutralized a notorious bandit’s kingpin who was terrorising communities in parts of the state.
This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.
It said that the bandit’s kingpin was killed following sustained onslaught against recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state.
The command said that the bandit was on the police radar for terrorising innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring local government areas in the state.
“On 4th April, 2021, operatives attached to operation Puff Adder II of the command while on confidence building patrol along Tsibiri village near Sububu forest in Maradun LGA, intercepted group of armed bandits who were believed to be on attack mission to the village.
“On sighting the police operatives, they engaged them in a gun duel, to which the personnel quickly returned fire.
“One of the bandits was gunned down, while other bandits fled into the forest with possible gun shot wounds.”
It added that an AK 47 rifle with breech no. AK 103- 2051361627, a magazine containing four rounds of live ammunition, a motorcycle, bag of charms and set of military camouflage uniform were recovered from the scene.
The command assured members of the public that the ongoing operations against the bandits would be sustained.
