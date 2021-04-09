How one officer, 11 soldiers were found dead in Benue – Army

How one officer, 11 soldiers were found dead in Benue – Army

Friday, April 9, 2021 7:15 am


Nigerian troops: 11 found dead in Benue State

Nigerian troops: 11 found dead in Benue State

The Nigerian Army has revealed how one officer and 10 soldiers initially declared missing were found dead in in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue state.

The troops who were on stabilisation operation were initially declared missing which led to the deployment of a joint search and rescue team comprising army troops and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke to Benue by the Army.

However, the search and rescue team unfortunately found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, Director, Army Public Relations,  disclosed in a statement on Thursday.

Yerima added that while the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime with a view to bringing them to Justice.

Yerima said that Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, would remain resolute in ensuring stability in Benue and other parts of the country that are affected by the activities of criminal gangs.

He gave assurance that the army authority was determined to ensure that the unprovoked attack does not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed by the local inhabitants.

According to him, the COAS has therefore directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts to fish out and deal decisively with these bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.

“It may be recalled that Benue which was a hot bed for violent clashes has been enjoying relative peace following the successes achieved by the various security agencies who have been working tirelessly to safeguard law abiding citizens and ensure they go about their legitimate business without fear of harassment by criminals.

“The Nigerian army appeal to the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Prince Deeka 11 hours ago

    Police exhume remains of CDC chairman buried alive in Rivers
    Wike: stops meeting of United Igbo Community in Rivers 13 hours ago

    Rivers: Wike stops United Igbo Community meeting
    13 hours ago

    Shell Fish Farming can Transform Nigeria’s Economy – FUTA Don
    17 hours ago

    Queen Elizabeth’s Husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99
    19 hours ago

    Deus Ex Machina and the Fate of Nations
    Tambuwal: Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum 20 hours ago

    PDP Governors plot how to rescue Nigeria from APC in Benue
    Chief Abiodun Adefulire: installed Itagbuyi of Ile-Oluji Kingdom 21 hours ago

    Abiodun Adefulire: Home honour for distinguished retired Chief Magistrate
    The controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River (MIT Global Change photo) 21 hours ago

    Sudan reiterates keenness to reach deal satisfying all Nile Dam parties