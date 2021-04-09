Police exhume remains of CDC chairman buried alive in Rivers
Friday, April 9, 2021 6:22 pm
The remains of Prince Deeka in coffin after it was exhumed
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Operatives of Rivers Police Command have exhumed the body the of Prince Deeka, the Chairman Community Development Committee of Kereken-Boue in Gokana local government area of the State who was abducted some weeks ago.
Deeka’s remains was exhumed in a thick forest between Andoni and Bonny local Government areas of the state .
The remains of the CDC Chairman was exhumed by officers from Bori division in headquarters of khana local government area of Rivers State
SP Bako Angbashim led the police team to where the deceased was allegedly buried alive.
Prince Deek remains exhumed
Our Correspondent reports that few weeks ago, some suspected cultists had invaded the home of Deeka and whisked away.
He was kept incommunicado until he was found dead.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.
