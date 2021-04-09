Police exhume remains of CDC chairman buried alive in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of Rivers Police Command have exhumed the body the of Prince Deeka, the Chairman Community Development Committee of Kereken-Boue in Gokana local government area of the State who was abducted some weeks ago.

Deeka’s remains was exhumed in a thick forest between Andoni and Bonny local Government areas of the state .

The remains of the CDC Chairman was exhumed by officers from Bori division in headquarters of khana local government area of Rivers State

SP Bako Angbashim led the police team to where the deceased was allegedly buried alive.