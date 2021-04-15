Ramadan: Kogi reviews closing time for schools

The Kogi Government has reviewed the period of closing of closing for Secondary and Primary Schools students in the State because of the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education Science and Technology, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi.

He said the schools are to close by 2:00pm from Monday to Thursday, and 12:30pm on Fridays.

Below is the statement:

REVIEW OF SCHOOL CLOSING PERIOD DURING RAMADAN IN KOGI STATE

The closing period for Secondary and Primary Schools in the State has been reviewed downward throughout the period of Ramadan.

Primary and Secondary Schools close for the day at 2.pm from Monday to Thursday while schools will close at 12.30pm for the day on Friday throughout the period of fasting respectively.

All stakeholders to please take note and comply accordingly.