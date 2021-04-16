Gunmen kidnap Ekiti traditional ruler — Police

Gunmen kidnap Ekiti traditional ruler — Police

Friday, April 16, 2021 12:47 pm


Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian

The Police in Ekiti on Friday confirmed that gunmen had kidnapped Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso in Oye Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the spokesman for the police in the state, confirmed the incident and described it as “unfortunate and regrettable’’.

Abutu said the gunmen stormed the traditional ruler’s palace on Thursday and abducted him.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday, (Thursday night) at the Oba’s palace. We are already doing everything necessary to rescue him and apprehend the culprits,’’ he said.

Sources in Ilemeso told newsmen that the gunmen, numbering six scaled the Oba’s fence and fired several shots into the air to scare its occupants.

They said the incident happened at about 8.30 p.m. on Thursday night when the chiefs who visited the place had left.

“After they gained entry, the gunmen asked after the Oba which showed that they really came for him,’’ one of the sources said.

Ilemeso is a neighbouring town to Isan Ekiti, country home of Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

Oba Adetutu Ajayi, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, narrowly escaped kidnap at Isan Ekiti, last week on the Ewu-Ayetoro road.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    States, FCT generate N1.31trn as IGR in 2020- NBS
    Police: 32 mins ago

    Woman killed stepson with sniper in Enugu
    People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, April 2, 2021. 47 mins ago

    India logs record 1,185 deaths in 24hrs
    3 hours ago

    Anambra: Gunmen hoist Biafran flag in bank
    Matawalle: suspends district head 4 hours ago

    District Head suspended for giving title to ‘rogue’ military officer in Zamfara
    Images depicting the face of the APC leader on bags of rice was recently being circulated on some social media platforms. 5 hours ago

    Tinubu speaks on ‘Jagaba rice’
    AstraZeneca: 5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria has vaccinated over 1 million people, says NPHCDA
    Dollars: Sub-Saharan Africa needs $245bn external funding in 5yrs (Reuters file photo) 5 hours ago

    Sub-Saharan Africa needs $245bn external funding in 5yrs – IMF