Just In: PDP declared winner of all seats in Rivers LG election

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
In line with expectation and trends in other parts of the country, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers has been declared the winner of all the chairpersons and councillorship seats contested for in the State local government election held on Saturday.
The announcement that the PDP won all the seats contested for in the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers was made by the State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, in Port Harcourt on Sunday.
However, one of the parties that participated in the election, the Social Democratic Party, SDP has described the poll as a ‘sham’ while calling for the resignation of Chairman of RSIEC, Justice George Omereji [rtd].
The party also called for cancellation of all the results of the election.
The SDP councillorship candidate in Bomu, Gokana Ward 8, Nasikpo Godspower Baribor, in an open letter to the Chairman RSIEC, insisted there was no election in the ward.
Our correspondent recalls that there were reports of shooting in the ward during yesterday’s poll.
“kindly be intimated that no election was held in Bomu ward 8 GOKANA RIVERS STATE for the 2021 LOCAL election .This is sequel of abscondment of the SPO for the 8units with electoral material to unknown destination to write fake result .
“This happened at the instance of the DPO Gokana Divisional Police Officer who witnessed the protest of community voters against absence of electoral material leading to shooting that made all the voters escape for safety at about 11.00rs of 17th April, 2021.
“Please kindly direct the Gokana RSIEC Electoral officer to reschedule ward 8 Bomu Gokana election on a choice date agreed by the parties failure to which will attract litigation,” Baribor said in the letter.
On the contrary, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim described the conduct of the local government elections as a confirmation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment to deepen democracy at the grassroots.
Nsirim said this while speaking to newsmen after casting his vote in Unit 20, Ward 16 of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
“Governor Nyesom Wike has by the orderly and peaceful conduct of this election, demonstrated his commitment to deepen democracy in this country.
“He has been an advocate of credible and transparent conduct of elections and that is what we have witnessed in the State today.
“All over the state, we recorded peaceful, credible and transparent conduct of elections, ” he said.
Nsirim commended the Rivers Independent Electoral Commission (RISEC) for conducting a free, fair, credible and peaceful local government election across the 23 local government areas of the State.
“The conducts of all categories of RISEC staff deployed to drive the processes of distribution of all materials, accreditation of voters to the counting and recording of votes, are highly commendable,” he said.
The Commissioner equally lauded the various security agencies for their show of professionalism before, during and after the elections.
He commended the electorate for demonstrating a peaceful conduct by casting their votes for the candidates of their choice at the various polling units across the State.
Nsirim also commended the candidates of all the parties and their agents for their peaceful and orderly disposition in participating in the exercise.
See details of some of the results as announced by RSIEC.
Akuku-Toru LGA
PDP 54,883
Accord 176
Winner: Roland Sekibo
Andoni
Winner: Erastus Awortu
Etche LGA
Only PDP contested
27,825
Emohua LGA
93,980
Winner: Chidi Lloyd
Eleme LGA
PDP 96,283
Accord 671
SDP 2,983
Degema LGA
PDP 21,223
Winner: William Michael
Bonny LGA
PDP 18,408
Asari-Toru LGA
PDP 63,727
Accord 787
Onengiyeamiofori George
Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA
PDP 52484
SDP 218
Oyigbo LGA
81,052
Winner: Okechukwu Akara
Opobo-Nkoro LGA
PDP-44,434
Eyiada Cookey-Gam
