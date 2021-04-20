Gov. Matawalle is welcome to join APC – Fmr. Reps member

By Abubakar Ahmed

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Alhaji Aminu Sani-Jaji, says those kicking against Gov. Bello Matawalle’s plan to join the APC are not good democrats.

Sani-Jaji who made his position known at a press briefing in Gusau on Monday, added that Matawalle has the constitutional right to join any political party.

“For me asking Matawalle not to defect to APC is a clear violation of his constitutional right as provided for by Section 40 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, as amended.”

Sani-Jaji who represented Kaura-Namoda/Birnin-Magaji federal constituency, was reacting to a pronouncement of Sen. Kabiru Marafa that the Zamfara chapter of the APC will prevent Matawalle from joining the party.

“If the constitution allows for freedom of political association who then would stop Matawalle or any other person from defecting to APC? I think those breeding this type of thinking are not good democrats”.

He explained that Marafa may have spoken as an individual, as there was no stakeholders meeting where such a decision was taken.

“I want to distance myself from any plan by some members of our party to file litigation against Bello Matawalle over his planned defection from the PDP to the APC.

“I am not a party to litigation against the governor even if he makes up his mind to defect to the APC.

“Everybody should be given a level playing ground to participate politically and join any political movement he so wishes,” Sani-Jaji stressed.

On the fear that the governor may hijack the party structure, Sani-Jaji said it would not be possible, as the APC’s mode of conducting party primaries has made it difficult for one person to manipulate the party structure