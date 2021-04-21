Family announces funeral rites for late Yinka Odumakin

Wednesday, April 21, 2021


By Fumilola Gboteku

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, wife of the late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, has released the official funeral arrangements for the deceased.

The rights activist, in an announcement on behalf of the family, said that the  lying-in-state, tributes and service of songs would hold on Thursday at Police College, Ikeja from 11 a.m.

“On Friday the  body departs Lagos for his Moro country home in Ife North LGA in Osun.

“In Moro, there will be candle light procession at Origbo Anglican Grammar School o Friday, take off time is 6p.m.

“There will be lying-in-state at 8a.m. on Saturday at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, followed by funeral service at 10a.m. after which his remains will be interred at a private ceremony,” Okei-Odumakin said.

She urged everyone to be wary of other programmes which ran contrary to the one outlined  so as to guide against being misled or taken advantage of.

“In the wake of sundry programmes being published by people other than us, we the family of the late Yinka Odumakin thought it fit and necessary to guide sympathizers and guests with the authentic programme for the funeral of our beloved husband, father, son, and brother,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin also said that the  family had not mandated anyone or group to source for funds or other resources to ensure a befitting burial.

“While the family appreciates the effusive outpouring of love from the generality of the people for the life of sacrifice and public service that Yinka lived and the legacies he has left behind, we wish that nothing is done by anyone or group to tarnish his image,” she said.

NAN reports that the late Afenifere spokesperson, 54, died on April 2, after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications.

