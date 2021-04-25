Eight security personnel killed in gunmen attacks on security checkpoints in Rivers

Eight security personnel killed in gunmen attacks on security checkpoints in Rivers

Sunday, April 25, 2021 2:09 pm


One of the checkpoints where the suspected IPOB gunmen killed the security operatives

One of the checkpoints where the suspected IPOB gunmen killed the security operatives

Eight security operatives were killed in Rivers State between late Saturday and Sunday morning in what was suspected to be reprisal attacks by the Eastern Security Network, ESN, the armed wing of Biafra Secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

IPOB had threatened retaliation for the killing of Ikonso Commander, said to be the leader of ESN and six other fighters of the group by a combined team of security operatives in neighbouring Imo State early Saturday morning.

Hours after the threat, it was learnt that the gunmen went on rampage in Rivers during which they killed, in the most gruesome manner, eight security personnel at different security check points along Omagwa to Elele road in the State.

Our correspondent gathered from a reliable security sources that out of the eight personnel killed, three of them were personnel of the Air Force, three were custom officers while the other two were police officers.

It was learnt that the gunmen killed the two policemen at a Joint Task Force checkpoint at Airport road in Omagwa, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

They also carted away their rifles while their operational vehicle was  burnt.

Omagwa is the host Community of the Port Harcourt International Airport.

It was also learnt that at  Isiokpo in the headquarters the Local Government Area, the gunmen attacked a customs checkpoint.

They butchered and beheaded the gunmen before escaping with their operational vehicles and their rifles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photos

 

It was also gathered gunmen also tried to burn down the Isiokpo Divisional Police Station but officers were repelled by the officers on duty who were on red alert before they invaded the station.

 

The Spokesman of the Rivers Police Command,SP Nnamdi Omoni,had no responded to the latest attack at the time of filing this report and was yet to respond to enquires.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President Buhari and President Idriss Deby Itno of Chad during his visit to Abuja just before his death 2 hours ago

    Deby’s death devastates Buhari in week of minister controversy
    4 hours ago

    Bobby Benson: The pathfinder
    6 hours ago

    Osita Osadebe: The unforgettable
    7 hours ago

    Analysis: Buhari’s justification of Pantami’s extremist views is twisted logic
    The remains of Ikonso Commander, alleged to be the leader of militia arm of Indigenous People of People of Biafra, IPOB, in a joint operation in Awomama Village,  Oru East LGA of Imo State, early Saturday. 17 hours ago

    IPOB: Army officer, 3 policemen killed in raid on Ikonson’s headquarters – Official
    File: Nigerian Police personel: probes killing of nine persons in Nasarawa 18 hours ago

    Police hunt for killers of 9 villagers in Nasarawa
    Nigerian soldiers on Boko Haram frontline: kill Boko Haram/ISWAP Commanders in Geidam 18 hours ago

    Troops eliminate 21 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Geidam – Official
    Professor Wole Soyinka: advised President Muhammadu Buhari to seek help on how to tackle the different security challenges confronting the country. 18 hours ago

    Nigeria at war, seek help now – Soyinka tells Buhari