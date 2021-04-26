Kogi: Police rescue man from kidnappers, recover arms

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has rescued a man from his Abductors in the jungle of Ajaojuta Local Government Area while the kidnappers escaped with gun wounds.

The rescue operation which took place on Sunday 25th April led to the recovery of arms and ammunition from the hideout of the criminals was carried out by operatives from Ajaojuta Police Station.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP William Aya made these known in a statement on Monday, in Lokoja.

According to Aya, the Police operatives acted on a report received at about 0330hrs of 25/4/2021 that four armed men stopped a vehicle at PYN junction Ajaokuta and adopted a man into the bush.

“Consequent upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer CSP Shola Night led a team of officers to the scene and trailed the hoodlums to the bush, stormed their hideout and engaged them in a gun duel which led the hoodlums fled with bullet wounds.

While the victim was rescued unhurt and two (2) AK47 rifles with twenty nine (29) rounds of ammunition were recovered.

He said the Commissioner of Police Kogi State Command, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji calls on members of the public to sharpen their power of observation and be on the lookout on anybody seen with bullet wounds and report to the nearest Police Station or any other security agents.

“He assures the law abiding people of the Sate that the renewed commitment of the Kogi State Police Command to sustain the tempo of the fight against criminality in the State and guarantee protection of live and property remains unequivocal and unwavering.