Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, says NGF

Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, says NGF

Monday, April 26, 2021 8:10 am


Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s house in Omuma Oru East council area set ablaze on Saturday by unknown gunmen

Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s house in Omuma Oru East council area set ablaze on Saturday by unknown gunmen

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has condemned Saturday’s fire that gutted the house of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, described it as criminality taken too far.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area (LGA), of Imo, was on Saturday destroyed by fire.

Fayemi sympathised with Uzodinma and commiserated with all those who were injured, maimed or killed as a result of the incident.

He called on all good citizens to cooperate with security forces and the government. in the efforts to build a civil, safe and secure environment for the citizens.

“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence.

“This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act, as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides, and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

“Only then can we have a country to call our own,” Fayemi said. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ovie Omo- Agege: warns insecurity will get worse in Nigeria 40 mins ago

    Omo-Agege: Why insecurity in Nigeria may get worse
    Boko Haram members: Ex-diplomat says Nigeria must negotiate with them to end terrorism in Nigeria 59 mins ago

    Why Nigeria must embrace negotiation with B/Haram now – Ex-diplomat
    COVID-19: COVID-19: Nigeria records one death in 13 days 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections, one death
    4 hours ago

    Ogun State Governor Adopts Amusan
    8 hours ago

    Re:Pantami – In Defense of the Media
    10 hours ago

    Conversation Nigeriana (1)
    Repentant-militants-and-repentant-commercial-sex-workers-preparing-the-land-for-farming-season 14 hours ago

    Church reopens farm for repentant militants, commercial sex workers
    File: NDLEA operatives:Intercept consignments of heroin and khat with a street value of over N10billion 14 hours ago

    NDLEA seizes N10bn heroin, Khat at Lagos, Kano airports