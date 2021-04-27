Wike: imposes curfew on Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has imposed night curfew at all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.

Governor Wike in State broadcast on Tuesday said the curfew which takes effect from Wednesday night, is necessitated by the recent security breaches and deadly attacks on security personnel by yet to be identified gunmen.

“The Government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the State from the land borders of the State.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed into and out of Rivers State from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from tomorrow (Wednesday) 28 April 2021 until further notice.

“We wish to advise that those who have any legitimate need or reason to come into or go out of the State must do so before 8.00 p.m. when the curfew shall come into force daily.”

The governor stated that security agencies have been posted to monitor and enforce strict compliance with the curfew at all borders and or entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.

He explained that on Saturday some innocent officers of the Customs, Police and Civil Defence services on their duty posts along the Port Harcourt – Owerri Expressway were ambushed and gruesomely murdered in cold blood by armed attackers.

And similarly, on Sunday, the State witnessed another deadly attack and killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Army right in their duty post at Abua town in Abua Odual Local Government Area of the State.

The governor said although the security agencies are investigating these attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice, nobody yet knows where and when the next attack would take place.

“Neither do we also know the motives of the deranged characters or group behind these senseless assault on our State and the lives of security operatives working to keep us safe and secure.

“However, what is obvious is that the attackers and their sponsors are people who came from outside Rivers State, and as a Government, we are determined to do everything within our powers to prevent the re-occurrence of such senseless and murderous acts aimed at creating an atmosphere of gross insecurity and panic among the citizens.

“In view of what is going on therefore and its implications to the security of the State and citizens, and in discharge of our constitutional responsibility in that regard, the Government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the State from the land borders of the State.”

The governor urged all citizens of the State to be vigilant and report every useful intelligence or suspicious movements to the security agencies for immediate action.

He advised the people to understand that these are strange times and nothing can be more paramount than their collective safety and security.