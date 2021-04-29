Photos: Suspected bandits apprehended in Oyo State by Amotekun, OPC, others

Photos: Suspected bandits apprehended in Oyo State by Amotekun, OPC, others

Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:57 am


Six suspected bandits were arrested in Saki East and handed over to the the DPO in the area

 

Operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency comprising Amotekun Corps collaborating with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) apprehended six bandits at Kajola Local Government of Oyo state while on their joint routine patrol in the early hours of 29th of April, 2021 along two separate routes within the LGA.

One of the suspected bandits

This is contained in a statement signed by Col.Olayinka Olayanju (retired), Commandant,
Amotekun Oyo State.

File photo: Makinde inspecting a guard of honour mounted by Amotekun men, when the outfit was launched last year.

The commandant submitted further:

“They were arrested in separate incidents following encounters at two illegally mounted Road blocks. They tried to escape from scene but was given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest. We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene.

The suspected bandits

The illegal roadblock

“The bandits namely Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika (All 6 arrested were of Bororo Fulani ethnic group) were arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho – Iseyin Road at about 4am on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

The suspected bandits

“The bandits whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of #268, 470.00. Pictures of 5 of the arrested 6 is hereby attached.

Amotekun’s report

Amitekun’s report

“They have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Authority Okeho Divisional HQ alongside the 183 herds, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation. Those with necessary information that could help law enforcement agencies in their investigation are please enjoined to cooperate n report to the nearest police authority for proper investigation.”

In another development five bandits were equally arrested in Saki East and handed over to the the DPO in the area on 29 April 2021.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Woman detained after 4 found dead, one injured at hospital
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State 1 hour ago

    Ekiti Govt intervenes as community members lock monarch out of palace
    The internet fraudsters arrested in Owo 2 hours ago

    EFCC nabs 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Ondo
    CAF CUP: qualifiers for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, emerge 2 hours ago

    CAF Confederation Cup: All qualifiers for knockout stage emerge
    FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi: approves redeployment of senior officers 2 hours ago

    FRSC redeploys senior officers, others in massive shakeup
    First Bank's new MD, Gbenga Shobo: CBN queries his appointment 2 hours ago

    CBN queries First Bank over management change without approval
    9 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu flags off upgrading of 107-year old Massey Children Hospital
    9 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu commissions oxygen plant, blood transfusion service office