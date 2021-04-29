Photos: Suspected bandits apprehended in Oyo State by Amotekun, OPC, others

Operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency comprising Amotekun Corps collaborating with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) apprehended six bandits at Kajola Local Government of Oyo state while on their joint routine patrol in the early hours of 29th of April, 2021 along two separate routes within the LGA.

This is contained in a statement signed by Col.Olayinka Olayanju (retired), Commandant,

Amotekun Oyo State.

The commandant submitted further:

“They were arrested in separate incidents following encounters at two illegally mounted Road blocks. They tried to escape from scene but was given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest. We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene.

“The bandits namely Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika (All 6 arrested were of Bororo Fulani ethnic group) were arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho – Iseyin Road at about 4am on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

“The bandits whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of #268, 470.00. Pictures of 5 of the arrested 6 is hereby attached.

“They have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Authority Okeho Divisional HQ alongside the 183 herds, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation. Those with necessary information that could help law enforcement agencies in their investigation are please enjoined to cooperate n report to the nearest police authority for proper investigation.”

In another development five bandits were equally arrested in Saki East and handed over to the the DPO in the area on 29 April 2021.