Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly

Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly

Friday, April 30, 2021 10:39 pm


Tallen: says women to get more seats in National Assembly

Tallen: says women to get more seats in National Assembly

By Justina Auta

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has assured Nigerian women that the National Assembly would soon create 111 legislative seats, specifically for them.

Tallen made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She said that a bill to create 37 seats in the Senate and 74 in the House of Representatives for women had already passed second reading in the lower legislative chamber.

“Nigerian women today stand tall and in solidarity as we send warm felicitations to the ninth National Assembly on this historic milestone recorded in our demand for more political space for women.

“I want to, on behalf of Nigerian Women, salute the leadership of the ninth National Assembly, especially the Senate led by Sen. Ahmed Lawan, and the House of Representatives led by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The year 2021 represents a great milestone in our advocacy for increasing the participation of women in governance and decision making.

“A Bill that seeks to create 111 additional special seats for Women in the National Assembly has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

“Sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip, Nkiruka Onyejiocha, when passed into law, 37 additional seats will be created in the Senate and 74 in the House of Representatives for Women,” Tallen assured.

She added that Bill also provides that one additional member from each of the three senatorial districts in the state will be created exclusively for women in each State House of Assembly.

She said that the Bill was expected to serve as a remedy to the low representation of women in legislative houses by providing additional separate seats to be contested and occupied by only Women.

“As a temporary measure to promote women representation, the Bill is expected to be subjected to a review after four general election cycles of 16 years for the purpose of retaining, increasing or abolishing the temporary measure.

“As we await the final reading, we will not rest on our oars in praying for them,” she said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    Flashback: Father Ejike Mbaka, Genuine or Fake? Prophecy, Politics and the Priest
    2 hours ago

    Video: Mercy Aigbe, lawyers, activists, others protest alleged plans to release Baba Ijesha
    3 hours ago

    Father Mbaka asked for contract, that’s why he’s angry-Presidency
    Governor David Umahi: says he is ready to talk and empower bandits 3 hours ago

    I want to negotiate with bandits and empower them – Gov. Umahi
    General Attahiru: Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff 3 hours ago

    COAS Attahiru renames war against Boko Haram
    3 hours ago

    We will recover Oyo’s money from contractors who failed to deliver – Makinde
    6 hours ago

    JUSUN: Staff chased out of Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos
    6 hours ago

    Ooni Canvases for Locally Made Products as Titan Farms Opens Rice Factory in Ibadan